Ex-Chief Justice's PC Damaged amid Court Blacklist Probe

Write : 2018-06-26 18:38:12 Update : 2018-06-26 18:51:41

The computers used by former top justices, which are considered crucial evidence in the power abuse scandal under the former Park Geun-hye administration, have been damaged to the point where the data cannot be recovered. 

According to the court and the prosecution, the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office requested the National Court Administration(NCA) to turn in the hard drives that belonged to former Supreme Court Chief Justice Yang Sung-tae and former NCA head Park Byung-dae. 

However, the NCA notified the prosecution on Tuesday that it cannot hand them over because they were damaged. 

The prosecution was informed that the hard drives were ruined through a method called Degaussing, which eliminates a remnant magnetic field inside the hard disks. 

The hard drive of Yang’s computer was confirmed to have been degaussed in October of last year, when the court was conducting an internal inspection into the alleged wrongdoings under Yang’s leadership, raising suspicion the hard drives were intentionally wiped. 

There are suspicions that, under Yang's leadership, the NCA sought to keep close tabs on judges critical of the government and intervene in trials.

[Photo : YONHAP News]

