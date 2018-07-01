Top Court: Former Chief Justice Ordered Destruction of his Hard Drive

Anchor: The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to hand over the hard drive that belonged to its former chief Yang Sung-tae to the prosecution, saying it was damaged. The hard drive, considered crucial evidence in the power abuse scandal relating to the previous Park Geun-hye administration, was found to have been ruined following an order from the former chief justice himself.

Choi You Sun has this report.



Report: Former Supreme Court Chief Justice Yang Sung-tae was found to have directly ordered the destruction of his hard drive after his retirement.



The top court on Wednesday said hard drives belonging to its justices, including the chief justice, are destroyed after they retire, in accordance with related rules.



The top court said that most of the hard drives are taken to its judicial IT bureau, where they are destroyed through a method called "degaussing," which eliminates any magnetic field inside the hard disks.



The court's destruction of its own hard drives will likely spark controversy, especially as they are considered key evidence in the prosecution's probe into allegations of power abuse and trial bargaining by the Supreme Court.



On Tuesday, the National Court Administration(NCA), under the top court, said it submitted the original copies of some 410 files to the prosecution, with personal details sealed due to privacy issues.



But it refused to hand over the hard drives that belonged to former Chief Justice Yang Sung-tae and former NCA head Park Byung-dae, saying they were damaged to the point where the data cannot be recovered.



The hard drive of Yang’s computer was confirmed to have been destroyed in October of last year, when the court was conducting an internal inspection into the alleged wrongdoings under Yang’s leadership, raising suspicions that they were intentionally wiped.



The prosecution plans to make another request for the submission of the hard drives, and is prompting speculation that it could demand an unprecedented search warrant for the Supreme Court if denied again.

Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.

[Photo : KBS News]