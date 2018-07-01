Police Find Alleged Evidence of Illegal Political Intervention by Lee Administration

Police have found hundreds of documents related to alleged illegal political intervention by the former Lee Myung-bak administration.



A task force under the National Police Agency said on Wednesday that it has secured around 400 documents after a three-month investigation into suspicions that the intelligence police under the Lee administration illegally intervened in politics or conducted illegal surveillance of opposition politicians.



The documents contain secretive information collected by intelligence police officers across the country. Much of the information is suspected to have been reported to Lee when he was serving as president between 2008 and 2013.



Around 60 of the documents strongly suggest illegal activities such as political intervention and illegal surveillance.



The police task force said it has requested a probe by the National Police Agency's investigation bureau.

[Photo : YONHAP News]