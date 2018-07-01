Police Find Alleged Evidence of Illegal Political Intervention by Lee Administration

Write : 2018-06-27 16:04:55 Update : 2018-06-27 18:01:31

Police Find Alleged Evidence of Illegal Political Intervention by Lee Administration

Police have found hundreds of documents related to alleged illegal political intervention by the former Lee Myung-bak administration. 

A task force under the National Police Agency said on Wednesday that it has secured around 400 documents after a three-month investigation into suspicions that the intelligence police under the Lee administration illegally intervened in politics or conducted illegal surveillance of opposition politicians. 

The documents contain secretive information collected by intelligence police officers across the country. Much of the information is suspected to have been reported to Lee when he was serving as president between 2008 and 2013. 

Around 60 of the documents strongly suggest illegal activities such as political intervention and illegal surveillance. 

The police task force said it has requested a probe by the National Police Agency's investigation bureau.

[Photo : YONHAP News]

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
2018 Inter-Korean Summit
North Korea Inside
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
KBS World Radio On-Air
  • KBS World Radio On-Air
  • On-Air app is specifically designed for quick and easy access to audio services for KBS World Radio programs in 11 languages.

<

2 / 4

>