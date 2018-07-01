15 out of 40 Victims in Sejong City Fire Are Chinese

Firefighting authorities investigating a recent deadly fire in Sejong City said on Wednesday that 15 of the 40 victims were Chinese.



They said one out of the three deceased was a Chinese laborer aged between 50 and 59, and 14 other Chinese nationals were injured, including one person who remains in a critical condition.



The Chinese government and Chinese media are known to be closely following South Korea’s handling of the case. The Chinese Embassy in Seoul is also known to have dispatched its employees to the scene of the fire.



Meanwhile, three out of the four firefighters who were injured in the process of containing the fire were discharged from hospital after treatment while the remaining one is still being treated for a back injury.

[Photo : YONHAP News]