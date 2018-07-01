Independent Counsel Vows Fair Investigation into Opinion Rigging Scandal

2018-06-27

Special prosecutor Huh Ik-bum has vowed a fair investigation into the “druking” opinion rigging scandal, saying it will be based on evidence. 

Huh made the pledge at a briefing held at the office of special counsel team on Wednesday, denying speculations they already have a target. 

He also said that he found significant documents while preparing for the investigation, suggesting they could carry out their work swiftly. 

Asked about the personnel transfer of a presidential official linked to the case, Huh assured it would not affect the investigation. 

The presidential office recently decided to reassign duties for presidential secretary Song In-bae, but the move was met with protests from the opposition bloc and criticism that the top office was trying to undermine the probe.

Last month, rival parties passed a bill to appoint an independent counsel to look into the scandal involving a former ruling party lawmaker and an official at the presidential office.

