Independent Counsel Vows Fair Investigation into Opinion Rigging Scandal

Special prosecutor Huh Ik-bum has vowed a fair investigation into the “druking” opinion rigging scandal, saying it will be based on evidence.



Huh made the pledge at a briefing held at the office of special counsel team on Wednesday, denying speculations they already have a target.



He also said that he found significant documents while preparing for the investigation, suggesting they could carry out their work swiftly.



Asked about the personnel transfer of a presidential official linked to the case, Huh assured it would not affect the investigation.



The presidential office recently decided to reassign duties for presidential secretary Song In-bae, but the move was met with protests from the opposition bloc and criticism that the top office was trying to undermine the probe.



Last month, rival parties passed a bill to appoint an independent counsel to look into the scandal involving a former ruling party lawmaker and an official at the presidential office.

[Photo : YONHAP News]