Korean Air Chief Summoned for Questioning

Korean Air and Hanjin Group Chairman Cho Yang-ho was summoned for questioning over allegations of tax evasion and embezzlement.



Cho appeared at the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' Office for questioning at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.



Cho told reporters that he would answer all questions sincerely, and that he was "sorry." His wife and two daughters have also been previously probed under different allegations.



The prosecution plans to grill him on allegations that he and his siblings failed to pay over 50 billion won in inheritance tax and that the Cho family embezzled more than 20 billion won through illegal inter-affiliate deals.

