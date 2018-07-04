S. Korean Survivor of Japan's Wartime Sexual Slavery Dies

Write : 2018-07-02 12:57:58 Update : 2018-07-02 13:24:00

S. Korean Survivor of Japan's Wartime Sexual Slavery Dies

A Korean survivor of the Japanese military's sexual slavery during World War Two died on Sunday, at the age of 100.

The Korean Council for the Women Drafted for Military Sexual Slavery by Japan, which represents the victims, said Kim Bok-deuk passed away at around 4 a.m. on Sunday.

Kim was 21, when she was forcibly taken by the Japanese military to work as a sex slave in different locations, including China and the Philippines.

After seven years abroad, she returned to her hometown of Tongyeong, South Gyeongsang Province, where she actively spoke out against the Japanese military’s war crimes.

With Kim's death, the total number of Korea's registered sexual slavery victims has been reduced to 27. Five victims have died so far this year.

[Photo : YONHAP News]

