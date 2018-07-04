Google Korea: 'Fine Dust' Most Popular Search Term by S. Koreans

Write : 2018-07-02 13:06:43 Update : 2018-07-02 14:34:21

Google Korea revealed Monday that the most popular term searched for by South Korean users during the first half of this year was "fine dust."

The term jumped eleven spots from 12th place in all of 2017, which the Korean-language service of the U.S. search engine said reflects the growing concern over problems related to fine dust in the country.

The second-most popular search terms were "Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds," which was a popular Korean movie that raked in a whopping 14 million viewers after opening in December last year.

PyeongChang Winter Olympics, meanwhile, came in at ninth place.

The list was based on popular keywords compiled by Google Korea from January first to June 15th.

[Photo : KBS News]

