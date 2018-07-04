Ex-Governor An Denies Sexual Assault Allegations in First Hearing

Former South Chungcheong Province Governor An Hee-jung, who is accused of sexually assaulting his former secretary, has denied the allegations against him during his first court hearing on Monday.



At the hearing held at the Seoul Western District Court, prosecutors said An committed a power-based sex crime given that he used his authority as a key presidential hopeful. The prosecution described the case as sexual violence against a socially vulnerable person.



An’s lawyers acknowledged physical contact, but said it was by consent and denied the charge of sexual coercion by a person in authority. They said An had immediately stepped down from governorship after expressing remorse over the inappropriate relations with his secretary and is currently assuming responsibility both morally and politically.



Earlier in March, the prosecution launched investigations into sexual assault allegations against An after his former secretary Kim Ji-eun and another alleged victim filed formal complaints.



Kim revealed in an interview with JTBC that An had raped her multiple times over the course of eight months from June of last year to February this year.

[Photo : KBS News]