`Military Intel Agency Kept Watch on Sewol Victim Families`

The military intelligence agency under the former Park Geun-hye administration was found to have conducted surveillance on the bereaved families of the victims of the Sewol ferry sinking.



The Defense Ministry announced on Monday the result of its investigation into the Defense Security Command and confirmed that it operated a 60-member special task force assigned to gather information and report on the family members, including their political views, for a six-month period after the deadly April 2016 incident.



Documents drafted by the command revealed the task force was ordered to come up with measures to persuade the families of missing Sewol victims to call off search and rescue efforts and create “negative public opinions” about them so they would not have leverage to make demands to the government.



The agents on the task force were also found to have briefed superiors on remarks made by the families at their two major gathering sites and provided information on anti-government rallies to help conservative groups hold counter rallies.



The ministry had been looking into suspicions that the command was illegally involved in political activities such as fabricating public opinion in favor of the two previous conservative governments.

