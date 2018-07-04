Prosecution Seeks to Arrest Ex-Labor Minister over Alleged NIS Anti-Labor Scheme

2018-07-02

The prosecution is seeking to arrest former Labor Minister Lee Chae-pil over his suspected involvement in an alleged scheme by the Lee Myung-bak administration to divide the nation’s two largest umbrella unions. 

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office said on Monday that it asked the court to issue an arrest warrant for Lee. 

The former minister is accused of playing a role in the National Intelligence Service’s provision of hundreds of millions of won in subsidies to a third umbrella labor union between 2011 and 2013, as a way of keeping the Federation of Korean Trade Unions(KFTU) and the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions(KCTU) at bay. Lee has denied all charges against him.

[Photo : YONHAP News]

