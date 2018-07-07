9 in 10 Public Organizations Adopted Flextime Before 52-Hour Workweek Launch

Nearly nine out of ten public organizations in South Korea had already introduced flexible working hours well before the country's recent introduction of a 52-hour workweek system.



According to state portal All Public Information in One(ALIO) on Wednesday, 321 of 361 state-run institutions, or 88-point-nine percent, adopted a flexible work system last year.



Of the total, some 87 percent, or 313 public organizations, have introduced a system under which employees are allowed to adjust the time they come to work and leave the office while working eight hours a day and five days a week.



Forty-three percent of the organizations adopted a system in which employees are allowed to adjust their working hours without being restricted by the five-day workweek system.



The number of public firms that introduced flexible working hours increased by 46 percent, or 101, from four years earlier.







[Photo : KBS News]