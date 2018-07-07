Court Set to Decide Arrests of LKP Lawmaker, Ex-Labor Minister

A Seoul court held a hearing Wednesday to deliberate a prosecutors’ request to issue an arrest warrant for a lawmaker on allegations that he used his influence to help acquaintances get hired at a state-run casino operator.



The hearing on Rep. Kweon Seong-dong of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party began at 10:30 a.m. at the Seoul Central District Court.



Kweon is accused of requesting illegal favors in the selection of trainees at state-run casino operator Kangwon Land and exerting pressure for his acquaintances to be hired.



In May, prosecutors filed for a writ on charges of abuse of power, bribery and obstruction of business. The court’s decision is expected to come on Wednesday night at the earliest.



At the same time on Wednesday, the Seoul court began to go over an arrest warrant request for Lee Chae-pil, who served as labor minister during the Lee Myung-bak administration.



Lee faces allegations of being involved in establishing, together with the National Intelligence Service, a third umbrella union in a bid to disperse the nation’s two major union organizations, the Federation of Korean Trade Unions and the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions.

[Photo : YONHAP News]