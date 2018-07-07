KBS Unveils Documents Revealing NIS' Surveillance of Four Rivers Project

KBS has exclusively secured National Intelligence Service(NIS) documents indicating the spy agency’s alleged illegal surveillance on those that opposed the Four Rivers Restoration Project by the former Lee Myung-bak administration.



The investigative reporting team of the public broadcaster unveiled the documents on its Web site on Wednesday.



The documents were drafted by the NIS last March when President Park Geun-hye, the successor to Lee, was still in office, and recorded the results of its surveillance carried out between 2008 and 2010 under the Lee administration.



Written in the form of a response to a request by the Environment Ministry, the documents detailed the spy agency’s surveillance on the civic groups and scholars critical of the controversial multi-trillion won project.



The surveillance included collecting the individuals’ possible personal wrongdoings or the civic groups’ tax records in order to use the information against them.



The documents also suggest that the agency made efforts to disrupt alliances between the opposing groups by blocking financial donations, among other measures.

[Photo : KBS News]