Ex-President Lee Denies Wrongdoing over 4-Rivers Project

Write : 2018-07-04 19:38:17 Update : 2018-07-04 19:50:20

Ex-President Lee Denies Wrongdoing over 4-Rivers Project

Former President Lee Myung-bak is denying accusations of wrongdoing regarding his Four-River Restoration Project.  

In a statement released on Wednesday, the former president's office criticized an announcement made earlier in the day by the Board of Audit and Inspection(BAI), which probed the river-refurbishment project, calling it a politically-motivated audit. 

The ex-president’s aides pointed out that the project previously underwent three other audits, and cited a 2015 Supreme Court decision that it was carried out legally. 

They argued that a political audit that is repeatedly conducted with the changing governments should be stopped. 

Wrapping up a year-long investigation, the BAI said the river restoration project was launched hastily at Lee’s orders.

[Photo : YONHAP News]

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
2018 Inter-Korean Summit
North Korea Inside
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
KBS World Radio On-Air
  • KBS World Radio On-Air
  • On-Air app is specifically designed for quick and easy access to audio services for KBS World Radio programs in 11 languages.

<

2 / 4

>