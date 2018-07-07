Ex-President Lee Denies Wrongdoing over 4-Rivers Project

Former President Lee Myung-bak is denying accusations of wrongdoing regarding his Four-River Restoration Project.



In a statement released on Wednesday, the former president's office criticized an announcement made earlier in the day by the Board of Audit and Inspection(BAI), which probed the river-refurbishment project, calling it a politically-motivated audit.



The ex-president’s aides pointed out that the project previously underwent three other audits, and cited a 2015 Supreme Court decision that it was carried out legally.



They argued that a political audit that is repeatedly conducted with the changing governments should be stopped.



Wrapping up a year-long investigation, the BAI said the river restoration project was launched hastily at Lee’s orders.

[Photo : YONHAP News]