Prosecution Calls for Jail Term for Druking Blogger

The prosecution has asked the court to imprison a blogger at the heart of an opinion rigging scandal along with his accomplices.



In the final trial hearing on the so-called "druking" scandal on Wednesday, the prosecution asked the Seoul Central District Court to sentence the blogger, Kim Dong-won, and his aides to jail time, arguing an additional investigation on them is underway and they may destroy evidence.



The prosecution did not specify the duration of the prison sentences it wants against the accused, but said it will submit it later, in writing.



During the hearing, Kim apologized to the court for causing concern. However, he denied the charges against him and called for the court’s thorough deliberation of the matter.



An independent counsel has been separately looking into the case since late last month, amid suspicions a former ruling party lawmaker, who is now a governor, and a presidential aide were involved.



The special investigation began following parliament’s approval in May.

