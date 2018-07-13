Prosecutors Begin Investigation of 2017 Martial Law Plan

The prosecution has begun investigating the military's controversial martial law plans drafted in 2017.



The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office said Wednesday that the case was assigned to a public safety department, which is conducting a legal review of the case.



A civic group filed a complaint against the former and incumbent heads of the Defense Security Command(DSC) for the unit's contingency plan to quell the 2017 anti-government candlelight protests.



The counterintelligence military unit was accused of plotting to commit treason.



A separate independent team of investigators is soon expected to launch its own probe after President Moon Jae-in ordered it to get to the bottom of the allegations on Tuesday.

