Air Force Colonel to Spearhead Probe into Alleged Military Misdeeds under Park Gov't

The Defense Ministry has appointed an Air Force colonel as the head of a military investigation team tasked with inspecting the military’s suspected abuse of power under the previous Park Geun-hye administration.



Jeon Ik-su, the head of the Air Force’s judicial affairs office, assumed theposition on Wednesday.



Jeon will lead investigations, without directions from the Defense Minister,into allegations that the Defense Security Command(DSC) drew up plans inpreparation for the possible declaration of martial law during last year's antigovernmentcandlelight protests.



He will also look into suspicions the DSC conducted surveillance on thebereaved families of the victims of the Sewol ferry tragedy.



To strengthen its independence, the special investigative team will consist ofaround 30 members who are neither from the Army nor from the DSC.



The ministry says the team’s one-month mandate until August tenth can beextended, if necessary.



On Tuesday, President Moon Jae-in ordered the creation of an independent military investigative team to probe the allegations against the military counterintelligence investigative service.

[Photo : YONHAP News]