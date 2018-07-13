Defense Ministry to Enact Special Law to Ban Military's Political Intervention

The Defense Ministry is pushing for legislation that will ban the military’s political intervention.



A senior official of the ministry revealed a plan to enact a special law in a meeting with reporters on Wednesday, adding the law is aimed at institutionalizing political neutrality by the military.



Under the plan, the law will enable military personnel to refuse political instructions by their bosses, including top commanders and the presidential office. Those caught giving such orders will also face severe punishments.



The law will also likely come up with protection measures for those refusing political orders as well as rewards for the whistle-blowers of such cases.



The planned legislation comes amid suspicions that the Defense Security Command(DSC) attempted to intervene in politics under the previous Park Geun-hye administration.



There are allegations that the DSC reviewed a plan to quell antigovernment candlelight protests early last year and conducted surveillance on the bereaved families of the victims of the Sewol ferry tragedy in 2014.

