[Poll] 8 out of 10 Koreans Call for Reform or Dismantling of DSC for Martial Law Prep.

An opinion poll has found that eight out of ten Koreans believe the Defense Security Command(DSC) should go through an all-out reform or be completely disbanded.



The pollster Realmeter on Thursday announced the results of its survey of some 500 adults nationwide following revelations that the military came up with a hypothetical scenario to quell the 2017 candlelight protests against the Park Geun-hye administration.



In the poll, 44-point-three percent of the respondents said the unit should face a massive reform, while 34-point-seven percent preferred completely abolishing it to prevent the military's political intervention.



Eleven-point-three percent said the DSC should remain in place, while nearly ten percent said they do not have an opinion about the counterintelligence unit's deviation.



It is accused of preparing for a possible declaration of martial law by planning to potentially mobilize heavily armed soldiers in the event the impeached President Park was reinstated by the constitutional court.



Realmeter conducted the survey on 502 adults on Wednesday at the request of Seoul Traffic Broadcasting or "tbs". The survey had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus four-point-four percentage points.









[Photo : YONHAP News]