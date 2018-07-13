S. Koreans' Life Expectancy 1.6 Yrs Higher than OECD Average

Latest figures show South Koreans’ average life expectancy was higher than the OECD average as of 2016.



According to statistics released by the Ministry of Health and Welfare on Thursday, the average South Korean born in 2016 was expected to live 82-point-four years. It's one-point-six year longer than the OECD average.



Japan topped the list at 84-point-one years, followed by Switzerland at 83-point-seven and Spain at 83-point-four. The United States lagged behind many others at 78-point-six years.



However, South Korea had the highest suicide rate in the OECD with 25-point-eight people out of 100-thousand killing themselves in 2015, although it was down sharply from 33-point-three in 2011.









