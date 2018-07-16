Animal Rights Activists Demand Dog Meat Ban in Rally

Anchor: An animal rights rally was held in downtown Seoul on Sunday with two days left until Chobok, which is the first of the three traditionally hottest days of the summer. The protesters called for banning the consumption of dog meat, most popular during the summer months, while a rival rally saw dog meat farmers demand the protection of their rights.

Our Bae Joo-yon has more.



Report: Roughly 700 members of animal welfare organizations gathered in downtown Seoul on Sunday to demand a ban on dog meat consumption.



[Sound bite: Park So-yeon, head of an animal welfare organization (Korean)]

"Cats and dogs are being bred and later butchered in poor facilities and unsanitary living conditions."



In particular, they claimed that the nation’s current law on protecting animals, which does not prohibit the slaughter of cats and dogs, is promoting dog meat consumption.



Currently, bills seeking the ban on dog and cat meat consumption and prohibiting the reckless slaughter of animals have been submitted to the National Assembly.



[Sound bite: Cho Min-kyeong, rally participant (Korean)]

"I hope that both people and animals can live happily together. South Korea has a long way to go in terms of animal welfare as long as it keeps butchering cats and dogs."



The demonstrators marched some two-and-a-half kilometers toward the presidential office as they made their demands.



At the other end of downtown, owners of dog meat farms held their own rally, claiming that their livelihood would be harmed if consumption of dog meat is banned. They said they would have no choice but to give up their way of making a living if the practice was prohibited.



On Tuesday, one animal welfare group will hold an exhibition at Seoul Plaza showcasing dolls in the form of a stray dog that President Moon Jae-in adopted last year.



The rallies came as an online petition requesting the top office to ban dog meat consumption drew more than 210-thousand signatures within four weeks of being posted.



Senior presidential secretaries or heads of related ministries must present the government's official stance on the matter if a petition gains more than 200-thousand supporters in a month.

Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.

[Photo : KBS News]