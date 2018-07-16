S. Korean Tourist Shot in Taxi in Manila

Write : 2018-07-16 18:30:32 Update : 2018-07-16 19:54:45

S. Korean Tourist Shot in Taxi in Manila

A South Korean tourist has been shot by a pair of unidentified armed men in the Philippines. 

According to the South Korean Embassy in the Philippines on Monday, a 48-year-old South Korean man suffered a gunshot wound to his left shin while standing outside a hotel in Manila at around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday. He is known to be receiving treatment in hospital and is in stable condition.

The embassy said the victim was getting into a taxi when he was attacked by two men who rode up on a motorbike. The Korean was known to have fled through the opposite door of the cab before he was shot from behind by the assailants.

Local police believe the incident was attempted armed robbery and are trying to track down the suspects.


