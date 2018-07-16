Six Foreign Terrorist Suspects Deported, Another Arrested in 1st Half

Write : 2018-07-16 18:38:52 Update : 2018-07-16 19:55:32

Six Foreign Terrorist Suspects Deported, Another Arrested in 1st Half

The government says it has arrested one and deported six foreign nationals suspected of posing a terrorist threat to the country in the first half of this year. 

The National Counter-Terrorism Committee disclosed the information at a meeting presided over by Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon at the government complex in Seoul on Monday.

Related legal enforcement authorities, including the National Intelligence Service, the prosecution, police and the Justice Ministry, deported the foreigners citing their excessive interest in overseas-based terrorist groups and possible connections with those groups. Their nationalities and specific charges were not disclosed. 

The committee also revealed that the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency arrested a 33-year-old Syrian earlier this month for violating the anti-terrorism law. It marks the first time a foreign national was arrested under the law since it was enacted in 2016. 

The NIS said that from the second half of this year, it will try harder to block foreign terrorists disguised as refugees from entering the country. 

