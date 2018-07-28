S. Korea Battling Historic Temperatures

Anchor: With a heat wave warning in place for 14 straight days, the nation is battling record breaking temperatures and it appears that there will be no relief in the coming days.

Alannah Hill has more.



Report: South Korea is in the midst of one of the hottest summers since the nation's weather agency started to compile related data.



In Seoul on Sunday, the daytime high hit 38 degrees Celsius, the highest July temperature for the capital city since 1994.



Marking "Daeseo" or the "great heat" on Monday, the scorching temperatures continued in the morning.



The temperature in the eastern coastal city of Gangneung hit a record 31 degrees Monday morning, the highest morning low since the country introduced a modern meteorological observation system in 1907.



The morning low in Seoul also hit a record 29-point-two degrees Celsius.



The entire Korean Peninsula is under a heat warning with mercury hitting at least 35 degrees Celsius during the day.



The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says one-thousand-43 cases of heat-related illnesses were reported between May 20th and July 21st. That's already up 61 percent compared to the same period last year.



As the Korea Meteorological Agency has forecast that the scorching heat will continue over the coming days, the interior ministry said that it is discussing ways to revise related laws to recognize heat waves as natural disasters.

Alannah Hill, KBS World Radio News.

[Photo : YONHAP News]