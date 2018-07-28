Seoul City Council Proposes Heat Waves Be Dealt with as Natural Disasters

A group of Seoul City council members has proposed designating heat waves as natural disasters.



The members, including Kim Ki-dae, who chairs the council’s committee on urban safety and construction, made the proposal on Monday through a revision to the ordinance on the capital city’s disaster and safety management.



If the council approves the move, the metropolitan city government will be able to tap into a 400 billion won disaster management fund to implement preemptive or countermeasures against heat wave-related problems.



The council plans to vote on the proposal during an extra council meeting to be held on Monday of next week.



The South Korean government also said earlier this year that it will include heat waves as a natural disaster, while lawmakers have also proposed several similar bills.