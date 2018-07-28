Summer Holiday Highway Traffic to Peak on Aug. 3

The government has forecast that highway traffic for this year's summer holidays will peak on August third as more than five million vehicles are likely to hit the road.



According to a survey released by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport on Tuesday, highway traffic is forecast to peak at five-point-one million cars next Friday, followed by about four-point-eight million vehicles the next day.



Holidaymakers are expected to spend an average of 718-thousand won per household during the summer vacation, up 62-thousand won from a year earlier.



The ministry projected that about 92 million people, or a daily average of four-point-eight million, are expected to travel over a period of 19 days between Wednesday and August 12th, up 28 percent compared to non-peak times.



The Korea Transport Institute conducted the survey on about five thousand households for three days late last month. The telephone survey has a margin of error of plus or minus one-point-38 percentage points and a 95 percent confidence level.

[Photo : YONHAP News]