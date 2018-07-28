Police Arrest On-call Driver for Overcharging Foreigners

Police have arrested an on-call minivan driver for overcharging foreigners.



The Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency announced on Tuesday that it arrested the driver on charges of fraud.



The driver allegedly overcharged six foreign passengers between June 2017 and January of this year for a ride from Incheon International Airport to parts of the Gangnam area in southern Seoul.



Among the victims, one passenger was found to have paid one-point-8-6 million won for the ride, or ten times the normal rate.



The driver took advantage of the fact that it takes time to confirm payment settlement details when passengers pay with foreign credit cards.

[Photo : YONHAP News]