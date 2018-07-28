Defense Ministry Unveils Plans to Overhaul DSC

Anchor: The Defense Ministry has announced it will consider fundamentally revamping the Defense Security Command, which is at the center of controversy for drawing up a report that explored the possibility of invoking martial law last year.

Our Bae Joo-yon has more.



Report: The Defense Ministry on Tuesday unveiled plans to fully overhaul its controversial intelligence unit.



At a meeting of the National Assembly’s National Defense Committee, the ministry said it will consider changing the name of the Defense Security Command(DSC) or placing it under another government agency.



The ministry said it will seek to restructure the organization of the DSC and slash its staff.



The Defense Ministry also showed a 67-page report drawn up by the DSC in March last year to explore the possibility of invoking martial law in the event candlelight protests against then-President Park Geun-hye caused unrest.



According to the document, the military planned a diplomatic step to have the defense minister invite the U.S. ambassador to South Korea, to ensure his or her cooperation in seeking Washington's recognition of martial law.



It is a similar move that was taken in May 1980, when the military declared martial law during the pro-democracy movement in Gwangju.



The document also contained detailed plans to prevent the parliament's termination of military control under martial law by making then-ruling party lawmakers boycott assembly voting procedures.



The report even mentioned seeking ways to have the National Assembly speaker block the motion on terminating martial law from being introduced to parliament.

Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.

[Photo : YONHAP News]