Daycare Center Buses to Install 'Sleeping Child Check' Device

The government will introduce electronic devices on childcare center buses to prevent children from going unnoticed if they are left on a bus.



During a Cabinet meeting Tuesday, Health and Welfare Minister Park Neung-hoo announced the plan as part of measures to eradicate child-related vehicle accidents and abuse taking place at daycare centers.



The "sleeping child check" monitor will be installed in over 28-thousand vehicles operated by daycare centers nationwide and aims to ensure children's safety even when teachers and drivers may fail to abide by safety regulations.



The measure comes at the order of President Moon Jae-in, who called for their introduction following infant deaths reported at childcare centers in Seoul and Gyeonggi Province in recent days.

[Photo : YONHAP News]