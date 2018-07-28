Probe Team: No Arraignment Right on Roh

Write : 2018-07-24 16:56:13 Update : 2018-07-24 17:06:57

A special probe team investigating an online opinion rigging scandal says it will have no right of arraignment regarding the late opposition lawmaker Roh Hoe-chan who committed suicide while under investigation.

The team's assistant special counsel Park Sang-yoong said Tuesday that it will make the decision as soon as the team receives police records on the lawmaker's death.

The floor leader of the progressive Justice Party was accused of accepting illegal political funds from an aide to the power blogger "druking" at the center of the opinion rigging scandal.  

No arraignment right is a type of non-indictment pertaining to cases when a person accused of criminal charges passes away.

But the assistant counsel said that the investigation will continue into "druking" and his associates who provided the illegal political funds.

He said the probe will look into where the funds came from and why they were donated to certain people.

[Photo : YONHAP News]

