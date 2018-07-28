New Police Commissioner Takes Office

The National Assembly confirmed the appointment of the nation’s new police chief Min Gab-ryong on Tuesday.



Following a hearing on Monday, the parliamentary committee on public administration and safety adopted a report to approve Min’s nomination as the commissioner-general of the Korean National Police Agency(KNPA).



During his inauguration ceremony, Min said it is transformational time for the police, highlighting major changes such as the recalibration of power between the police and the prosecution.



He also referred to the planned introduction of the autonomous police system, calling on the police to be reborn as an organization drawing public support and cooperation.



A graduate of the elite Korean National Police University, Min joined the police in 1988 and worked as a planning coordinator at the KNPA and the deputy commissioner at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency.

[Photo : YONHAP News]