Growing No. of Media Reports Subject to Watchdog's Arbitration

Write : 2018-07-24 17:42:28 Update : 2018-07-24 18:09:51

A growing number of local media reports are being called into question over their preciseness and fairness, and are being taken to the media watchdog for arbitration. 

The Press Arbitration Commission said on Tuesday that it received and dealt with a total of one-thousand-790 applications for mediation in the first half of this year, up 15-point-nine percent from the same period last year. 

Among the cases, 73-point-two percent were filed against stories produced or distributed by online news media or Internet portal operators, marking the first time those figures have surpassed 70 percent. 

Many of the complaints were related to news concerning the "MeToo" movement and the June 13th local elections.

