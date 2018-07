The intense heat wave gripping South Korea has caused electricity demand to smash yet another record high.



According to the Korea Power Exchange on Tuesday, the instant demand for electricity surged to 91-point-77 million kilowatts on average between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.



That shattered the previous record set just a day earlier at 90-point-seven million kilowatts.



The operating reserve fell to seven-point-five percent, the lowest level since August 2016.