Special Counsel Probing Opinion Rigging Obtains Blogger’s USB Flash Drive

Write : 2018-07-25 11:08:39 Update : 2018-07-25 13:03:08

The independent counsel investigating an online opinion rigging scandal involving the blogger "druking" has obtained a USB flash drive containing data related to his manipulation of online comments.

The team led by Special Counsel Huh Ik-bum said Wednesday it secured the 128 gigabyte USB drive and password, which "druking" asked a member of his online community to conceal, while questioning him on July 18th.

"Druking" is believed to have transferred the data to the flash drive on March 19th, two days before he was taken into police custody.

The thumb drive is reported to contain records of online comment manipulation by "druking" and his associates and a full text of messenger app conversations the blogger had with South Gyeongsang Province Governor Kim Kyoung-soo.

The investigation team said it considers many of the files to be relevant, and is currently in the process of analyzing the data.

[Photo : YONHAP News]

