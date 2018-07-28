No. of Newborns Falls for 30th Consecutive Month

The number of babies born in South Korea declined for the 30th consecutive month in May.



According to Statistics Korea on Wednesday, 27-thousand-900 babies were born in the nation in May, down seven-point-nine percent compared to the same period last year. Monthly childbirths have decreased on-year every month since December 2015.



It also marked the first time the number of newborns for the month of May fell to the 20-thousand-range since related data began to be compiled in 1981.



The statistics agency attributed the continuous drop in the number of newborns to the decline in the number of people in their early 30s, when people traditionally start a family.



Meanwhile, the number of deaths grew by four-tenths of a percent on-year to 23-thousand-900 in May. The figure is the highest to be posted for the month since 1981.



The cumulative number of people who died in the first five months of this year also posted a new high of 129-thousand-700. Statistics Korea blamed the high figure on the fact that the number of deaths grew sharply in January and February due to freezing temperatures.

