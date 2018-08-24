Special Prosecutor Team Reinforcing Case on Opinion Rigging Scandal

Special prosecutors on Tuesday questioned key figures in the online opinion rigging scandal involving the political blogger “druking” in a bid to reinforce their investigation ahead of the operation’s expiry on Saturday.



The independent counsel team believes South Gyeongsang Province Governor Kim Kyoung-soo attended a demonstration of a computer program in 2016 designed to manipulate opinions online in favor of the Democratic Party ahead of last year's presidential election. It believes the governor, then a ruling party lawmaker, gave the go-ahead for the program to be used.



However, a request for an arrest warrant for the governor, who denies all allegations, was rejected last week.



The team will decide on Wednesday whether it will seek an extension of the investigation.

