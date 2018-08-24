Nine People Killed in Massive Fire at Incheon Factory

Write : 2018-08-21 19:14:25 Update : 2018-08-22 09:15:06

Nine People Killed in Massive Fire at Incheon Factory

A massive fire erupted at a factory of an electronic products’ manufacturer in Incheon on Tuesday, killing nine people. 

According to the city's fire authorities, the blaze broke out at the Seil Electronics’ assembly line located within Incehon’s Namdong Industrial Complex at 3:43 p.m. on Tuesday. 

The fire was put out about two hours later with around 60 fire fighters and 45 fire trucks and ambulances mobilized to contain it. 

Nine factory workers were confirmed dead as of Tuesday afternoon, while four others were hurt, some seriously. 

Four female workers were known to have jumped off the fourth floor before rescuers arrived. Authorities presume the fire broke out at a laboratory on the fourth floor.

[Photo : YONHAP News]

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
2018 Inter-Korean Summit
North Korea Inside
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
Podcasts
  • Podcasts
  • You can download KBS World Radio News in eleven languages through Podcast KBS Radio Tune

<

4 / 4

>