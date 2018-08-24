Exclusive: Park Gov't, Top Court Suspected of Delaying Court Ruling for Sex Slavery Deal

The presidential office of former President Park Geun-hye and the Supreme Court are suspected of delaying a ruling on a 2013 civil suit to prevent possible negative effects in negotiations with Japan on Tokyo's wartime sexual slavery.



KBS has exclusive learned that the prosecution is looking into the allegations after securing documents exchanged between the Foreign Ministry and the National Court Administration(NCA) under the top court between 2013 and 2016.



According to the prosecution on Tuesday, former presidential chief of staff Kim Ki-choon held a meeting in October 2014 with then Foreign Minister Yun Byung-se, then NCA chief Park Byung-dae and then Government Administration and Home Affairs Minister Chong Jong-sup.



Kim recently testified that he held a similar meeting with Yun and then NCA chief Cha Han-seong in December 2013.



In the 2014 meeting, Kim reportedly discussed with Chong a plan to set up a foundation for Korean victims of Japan's sexual slavery after striking a related deal with Japan.



The Park government reached the controversial sex slavery deal with Japan in December 2015 and set up the foundation for former comfort women in July 2016.



The prosecution suspects that senior officials of the NCA and the foreign ministry continued discussions to delay a ruling on a 2013 civil suit filed against a Japanese firm by Korean victims of forced labor in order to block any negative impact on the negotiations with Tokyo.

