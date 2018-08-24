Prime Minister Orders All Precautionary Measures Against Typhoon Damage

Write : 2018-08-22 13:29:30 Update : 2018-08-22 13:47:58

Prime Minister Orders All Precautionary Measures Against Typhoon Damage

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon has instructed the government to take all possible precautionary measures against incoming Typhoon Soulik.

Lee on Wednesday issued the instruction during a visit to the National Disaster and Safety Status Control Center on Tuesday.

At the disaster control center, Lee was briefed on preventive measures the government is taking and held video conference calls with officials of the government of Jeju Island and other provincial governments. 

Lee ordered all government officials to focus on preventing human casualties and to get ready to quickly launch recovery operations in case damage occurs.

[Photo : YONHAP News]

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
2018 Inter-Korean Summit
North Korea Inside
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
KBS World Radio Mobile
  • KBS World Radio Mobile
  • The new app consolidates KBS World Radio’s news and feature contents with services previously provided through separate apps...

<

1 / 4

>