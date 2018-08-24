Special Prosecution Decides not to Extend "Druking" Investigation

The independent counsel team has decided not to extend its probe into an online opinion rigging scandal involving the blogger “druking.”



Deputy Independent Counsel Park Sang-yung said in a media briefing on Wednesday that the team has judged that additional investigation is “inappropriate.”



Park said the team deliberated comprehensively on the need of an additional probe based on what has been revealed and the scope of evidence collected so far, adding the team will disclose the result of the investigation next Monday.



Launched in late June, the special prosecutors led by Independent Counsel Huh Ik-bum looked into the political scandal involving former ruling Democratic Party lawmaker and incumbent South Gyeongsang Province Governor Kim Kyoung-soo.



As they have decided to abandon the right to extend the investigation by an extra 30 days, the probe will wind up on Saturday.



Last Saturday, the Seoul Central District Court refused to grant an arrest warrant for the governor, saying that the charges against Kim are disputable and that he presents little risk of fleeing given his current occupation.



The speculation is that the special prosecution will indict Kim without detention.

