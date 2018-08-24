Typhoon Soulik Hits Jeju, Approaching Mainland

Write : 2018-08-23 09:08:00 Update : 2018-08-23 10:22:39

Typhoon Soulik is passing waters off South Korea's southern Jeju Island, causing casualties and property damage. 

According to the National Disaster and Safety Status Control Center, a tourist in her 20s was swept away by waves and remains missing while a man was injured in Seogwipo City at around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The typhoon has caused power outages for some six thousand households on the island. 

Soulik also grounded over 110 ferries on 80 routes and caused 347 flights to be cancelled at nine airports across the nation.

About 15-hundred schools nationwide decided to shut down on Thursday as the typhoon is expected to strike the peninsula. 

As of 6 a.m. Thursday, the typhoon was 90 kilometers west of Jeju and moving north-northwest at 16 kilometers per hour.

It is expected to pass through areas close to the capital Seoul Friday morning.

[Photo : YONHAP News]

