US Imposes High Antidumping Duties on S. Korean Power Transformers

The U.S. has imposed stiff antidumping duties on South Korean power transformers.



Hyundai Electric and Energy Systems said on Tuesday that the U.S. Commerce Department informed it of a decision to levy an antidumping duty of 60-point-81 percent on its large power transformers shipped to the U.S. between August of 2015 and July of 2016.



The decision enforces the South Korean firm to pay 52-point-nine billion won in duties.



The U.S. Commerce Department levied the same level of antidumping duties on power transformers exported by other South Korean companies, including Hyosung, Iljn and LSIS.



The U.S. department applied adverse inference to the fact available, a basis for imposing steep antidumping duties, arguing the respective companies aimed to delay the investigations by not submitting necessary documents.

