S. Korea, US to Hold 3rd FTA Amendment Talks on Thurs.

Write : 2018-03-14 13:31:33 Update : 2018-03-14 13:34:54

S. Korea, US to Hold 3rd FTA Amendment Talks on Thurs.

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy says delegates from South Korea and the United States will be meeting in Washington on Thursday to discuss amending their bilateral free trade agreement(FTA).

This will be the third round of meetings so far. During the two previous negotiations, the two sides talked about anti-dumping tariffs, ways to solve disputes between investors and states as well as the auto sector among other key issues.

South Korea will be represented by Yoo Myung-hee, the trade ministry's director general for FTA negotiations while the U.S. will be represented by Assistant Trade Representative Michael Beeman. 

The negotiations come at a time when Trade Minister Kim Hyun-chong is making last-ditch efforts in Washington to get South Korea exempted from steel tariffs by the U.S.

He is meeting with American policymakers and officials in a bid to drum up support.








  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
North Korea Inside
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
KBS World Radio On-Air
  • KBS World Radio On-Air
  • On-Air app is specifically designed for quick and easy access to audio services for KBS World Radio programs in 11 languages.

<

2 / 4

>