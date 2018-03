The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) on Wednesday fell eight-point-41 points, or point-34 percent, closing the day at two-thousand-486-point-08.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ rose slightly, gaining point-67 point, or point-08 percent. It closed the day at 886-point-92.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened two-point-nine won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-64-point-six won.