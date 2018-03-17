Finance Minister Calls for Corporate Help in Job Creation

Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon has sought local companies’ cooperation on the government’s innovative growth and job creation initiatives.



In a meeting with SK Group chairman Chey Tae-won and senior executives at the group's headquarters in Seoul on Wednesday, Kim emphasized companies’ roles, saying it is the market and companies that ultimately create jobs, despite the government’s short-term efforts.



He praised SK Group for its plan to increase its annual investment by 44 percent from last year to 27-point-five trillion won, and 80 trillion won in total for three years.



Warning against worsening youth unemployment, he also spoke highly of the company’s plan to increase the workforce by 30 percent of its current level in three years.

