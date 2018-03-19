Share of Low Wage Workers in S. Korea 23.7%

The share of low wage workers in South Korea is the third largest among members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).



According to a recent OCED report, the share of workers earning less than two-thirds of median earnings in the country came to 23-point-seven percent.



Among 26 nations, the figure is largest in the United States as 25-point-02 percent of jobs fell in the low-paying category, followed by Ireland and South Korea. The OECD average stands at 16-point-63 percent.



South Korea's income inequality also placed third amongst OECD members as the average income of the richest ten percent was four-point-79 times higher than that of the poorest ten percent.



The United States and Israel ranked first and second, respectively at five-point-04 and four-point-91 times each.