Share of Low Wage Workers in S. Korea 23.7%

Write : 2018-03-18 13:01:39 Update : 2018-03-18 13:47:42

The share of low wage workers in South Korea is the third largest among members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

According to a recent OCED report, the share of workers earning less than two-thirds of median earnings in the country came to 23-point-seven percent.

Among 26 nations, the figure is largest in the United States as 25-point-02 percent of jobs fell in the low-paying category, followed by Ireland and South Korea. The OECD average stands at 16-point-63 percent.

South Korea's income inequality also placed third amongst OECD members as the average income of the richest ten percent was four-point-79 times higher than that of the poorest ten percent.

The United States and Israel ranked first and second, respectively at five-point-04 and four-point-91 times each.

