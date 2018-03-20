100 Bln Won Taxes Slapped on Samsung Chief, Conglomerate Heads

The National Tax Service(NTS) has imposed taxes of about 100 billion won on Samsung Group Chairman Lee Kun-hee and other conglomerate chiefs who have maintained borrowed-name accounts.



According to the NTS and the financial industry on Monday, the tax service notified the amount of taxes in February and March to banks and securities firms which opened borrowed-name accounts for the conglomerate chiefs.



The real-name account system introduced in August 1993 bans people from running accounts under borrowed names.



Authorities can levy taxes on 90 percent of interest and dividend income earned from non real-name assets.



The NTS imposed taxes on income which was created since 2008 from the borrowed-name accounts in accordance with a relevant regulation.



Apart from Lee, the identities of the other conglomerate chiefs haven't been revealed yet, but it is estimated that the taxes levied on the Samsung chief likely take up around half of the total.



