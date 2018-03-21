Bloomberg: Apple Developing Its Own Displays

Apple is reportedly developing its own device displays to reduce its dependence on display makers, including Samsung Electronics.



Bloomberg on Monday quoted multiple sources familiar with the matter as saying the U.S. tech giant is already producing a small number of testing screens using a secret manufacturing facility near its California headquarters.



According to Bloomberg, they say Apple is making a significant investment to develop next-generation MicroLED screens, which use different light-emitting compounds than the current OLED displays, and is “far more difficult to produce." Apple was said to have almost “killed” the project about a year or so ago, but has since made progress and the technology is now at an advanced stage.



The business news outlet said mastering MicroLED technology would help Apple outgun smartphone competitors, including Samsung, which is armed with its own display producer.

