Finance Minister Urges Washington to Exempt S. Korea from Steel Tariffs

Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon has urged U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to exempt South Korea from its planned tariffs on steel imports.



Kim made the call on Monday during his meeting with Mnuchin on the sidelines of the G-20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in Argentina.



According to the Finance Ministry, Kim emphasized that South Korean steel goods do not pose a threat and that its steel and auto companies have made great contributions to the U.S. economy through job creation and investments.



Mnuchin responded that he fully understands Seoul's position on the matter and promised to ensure that Washington will thoroughly consider the position in making decisions on exemptions.



